The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

Final Fantasy Reading Series. The name is meant to evoke escapism, adventure, and imagination, and is in no way a reference to any intellectual property owned by Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd, or its subsidiaries.

