2016 in Review

By all accounts, 2016 could have been better, and I’m not even talking about the Presidential election or celebrity deaths. The year had just begun when St. Mark’s Bookshop, an East Village staple known for esoteric consignment zines, art books, and poetry, announced it would close for the second time.

But that wasn’t the last New York City store to shutter in 2016. The Community Bookstore, a used store on Court Street, finally closed up after announcing its slow death a year earlier. The only bookstore in the Bronx, a Barnes & Noble, announced it was leaving the borough. P.S. Bookshop, a DUMBO outlet of used books, couldn’t pay rent in the now ultra hip tech center. Nor could DUMBO’s massive Powerhouse Arena, and the store relocated from the stadium-sized venue to a paltry little space below the elevated tracks of the Manhattan Bridge. Both of those DUMBO store fronts sat empty through the holiday season, and like many DUMBO storefronts, offered nothing but advertisements for retail space for rent.

Perhaps, though, the greatest blow to the literary community was the sudden and somewhat unexpected closing of BookCourt. Authors and publicists planning spring launches were left scrambling for appropriate venues after the thirty-five-year-old store announced a closing. The buildings have been sold to a property developer.

2017 offers what the animated version of Carrie Fisher’s face declares at the end of Rogue One: hope. Greenlight Bookstore is officially opening a second location on Saturday, January 7th, 2017. The Prospect Lefferts Gardens store will be the second Greenlight store. Brooklyn author Emma Straub has promised to restore a neighborhood bookshop to fill the hole left by BookCourt’s sudden departure this spring. And in the Bronx, one hometown woman hopes to open a combination wine bar and bookstore, which sounds way better than a combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

As the new year unfolds, English Kills Review will continue the work we have done. When new stores open, we will be there. When new reading series launch, we’ll have the details. When new books launch, we’ll write about them. Below is a summary of the events, interviews, and essays we published in 2016. We hope to publish even more in 2017.

Alphabetical by Author

Rumaan Alam

Allison Amend

Jesse Ball

Emily Barton

A. Ignoi Barrett

Brit Bennett

Miranda Beverly-Whittemore

Adrien Bosc

Rachel Cantor

Alexander Chee

Tobias Carroll

Sonya Chung

Emma Cline

Jonathan Corcoran

Susan Daitch

Nicole Dennis-Benn

Helen Ellis

Boris Fishman

D. Foy

Helen Garner

Manuel Gonzales

Sharon Guskin

Yaa Gyasi

Lev Grossman

Jennifer Haigh

James Hannaham

Kristopher Jansma

Mira Jaroniec

Brendan Jones

Alexandra Kleeman

Helen Klein Ross

Karan Mahajan

Imbolo Mbue

C.E. Morgan

Idra Novey

Helen Oyeyemi

Camille Perri

Molly Prentiss

Bob Proehl

Patrick Ryan

Rebecca Schiff

Judy Sheehan

Ranbir Singh

Leigh Stein

David Szalay

J.R. Thornton

Tiphanie Yanique

Alejandro Zambra

Alphabetical by Book

American Housewife

The Alaskan Laundry

All That Man Is

The Assistants

The Associations of Small Bombs

Beautiful Country

The Bed Moved

Behold the Dreamers

Blackass

Constellation

Deep Singh Blue

Don’t Let My Baby Do Rodeo

Delicious Foods

The Dream Life of Astronauts

Enchanted Islands

Everywhere I Look

The Forgetting Time

The Girls

Good On Paper

Here Comes the Sun

Heat & Light

Homegoing

How to Set a Fire and Why

A Hundred Thousand Worlds

Intimations

I Woke Up Dead at the Mall

June

Land of Enchantment

Land of Love and Drowning

The Last Civilization

The Loved Ones

The Mothers

Multiple Choice

Patricide

Plastic Vodka Bottle Sleepover

The Queen of the Night

Rich and Pretty

Reel

The Regional Office is Under Attack

The Rope Swing

The Sport of Kings

Tuesday Nights in 1980

Warp

Ways to Disappear

What is Not Yours is Not Yours

What Was Mine

Why We Came to the City

Reading Series

Brew

Cool as F***

Ditmas Lit

Greenlight Poetry Salon

First Tuesdays

Franklin Electric

Halfway There

At The Inkwell

Lamprophonic

LIC Reading Series

Liar’s League NYC

The Loaded Canon

Live Lit at Montclair State

Lyrics, Lit, Liquor

Manhattanville Reading Series Launch

Miss Manhattan

Pigeon Pages

Prose Bowl

Risk of Discovery

Sackett Street Writers

See No Evil

Segue Series

Vapors

Vica Miller Literary Salons

Writers in Bloom

Writers Read

Interviews

Scott Hess

Amy Dupcak

Jon Corcoran

Vincent Toro

Essays

The Unthinkable

My non-existence Under a Trump Administration

A Month in the Life of an Impending Dictatorship

My Appalachia: Coming Home in a Changing America

Trapped in History

Schrodinger’s Racists

On Football and the Pledge of Allegiance

English Kills Review continues to seek essays reflecting on the Trump presidency and how that effects various groups of people. These do not necessarily need to be about books or writing, but rather how life has changed or is expected to change for you, the people in your life, and the community you are in following the election of Donald Trump. Ideal submissions would be between 500 and 2,000 words. Send your Trumplandia essays and other submissions to:



Share the link!