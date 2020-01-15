Literary and Book Festivals Guide, 2020

Book and literary festivals connect authors with readers in all fifty states. Below is a list of literary festivals organized by month. The locations of the festival, dates of the festivals (when available), and website for the event are listed. At the end are links to festivals in other regions including Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe.

February

North Carolina Book Festival Raleigh, North Carolina

February 21-23, 2020

https://ncbookfestival.com/ Savannah Book Festival Savannah, Georgia

February 13 – 14, 2020

https://www.savannahbookfestival.org/ Amelia Island Book Festival Amelia Island, Florida

February 14 and 15, 2020

https://www.ameliaislandbookfestival.org/ Jax Book Fest Jacksonville, Florida

February 29, 2020

https://www.jaxpubliclibrary.org/jax-book-fest





March

Southwest Florida Reading Festival Fort Meyers, Florida

March 7, 2020

http://readfest.org/ Virginia Festival of the Book Charlottesville, Virginia

March 20, 2020

https://www.vabook.org/ Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival New Orleans, Louisiana

March 25 -29, 2020

http://tennesseewilliams.net/ Southern Kentucky Book Festival Bowling Green, Kentucky

March 20 – 21, 2020

https://sokybookfest.org/ Literary Women Festival Long Beach, California

March 7, 2020

https://www.literarywomen.org/festival.php Tucson Festival of Books Tucson, Arizona

March 14 – 15, 2020,

http://tucsonfestivalofbooks.org/ Palm Beach Book Festival Palm Beach, Florida

March 20 – 21, 2020

https://www.palmbeachbookfestival.com/ Dahlonega Literary Festival Dahlonega, Georgia

March 6 – 7, 2020

https://www.literaryfestival.org/ Montclair Literary Festival Montclair, New Jersey

March 25 – 29, 2020

https://succeed2gether.org/montclair-literary-festival/





April

Alabama Book Festival Montgomery, Alabama

http://www.alabamabookfestival.org/ San Antonio Book Festival April 4, 2020

San Antonio, Texas

https://sabookfestival.org/ Orcas Island Lit Fest Eastsound, Washington

April 17 – 19, 2020

https://oilf.org/ Napa Valley Book Fest Napa, California

April 18, 2020

https://napavalleybookfest.com/ Jekyll Island Book Festival Jekyll Island, Georgia

April 11, 2020

https://www.jekyllisland.com/signatureevents/jekyll-island-book-festival/ Unbound Literary Festival Columbia, Missouri

April 24, 2020

http://www.unboundbookfestival.com/ Annapolis Book Festival Annoplis, Maryland

April 25, 2020

https://www.keyschool.org/community/annapolis-book-festival Providence Book Festival Providence, Rhode Island

https://www.providencebookfestival.org/ Midwest Literary Walk Chelsea, Michigan

April 24, 2020

https://midwestliterarywalk.org/ Ohioana Book Festival Columbus, Ohio

http://www.ohioana.org/programs/ohioana-book-festival/ OE Book Fair Tampa, FLorida

April 25 -26, 2020

https://oxfordexchange.com/pages/oe-book-fair Six Bridges Book Festival Little Rock, Arkansas

April 23 – 26, 2020

https://cals.org/six-bridges-book-festival/schedule-of-events/ The Greater St. Luis Book Fair Ballwin, Missouri

April 16 – 19, 2020

https://stlouisbookfair.org/ Los Angeles Times Festival of Books USC, Los Angeles< Calfironia April 18 - 19, 2020 https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ Yallwest Book Festival Santa Monica, California

April 24 – 25, 2020

https://www.yallwest.com/





May

Sonoma Valley Authors Festival Sonoma, California

May 1 – 3, 2020

https://svauthorsfest.org/ Evanston Literary Festival Evanston, Illinois

May 11 – 19, 2020

https://www.evanstonlit.org/ Greensboro Literary Festival Greensboro, North Carolina

May 14 – 17, 2020

https://www.greensborobound.com/ Gaithersburg Book festival Gaithersburg, Maryland

May 16, 2020

https://stlouisbookfair.org/ Books In Bloom Literary festival Eureka Springs, Arkansas

May 17, 2020

https://booksinbloom.org/ Hawaii Book and Music Festival Honolulu, Hawaii

https://hawaiibookandmusicfestival.com/ Bay Area Book Festival Berkley, California

May 2 – 3, 2020

https://www.baybookfest.org/





June

Printers Row Lit Fest Chicago, Illinois

https://printersrowlitfest.org/ Aspen Summer Words Aspen, Colorado

June 21 – 26, 2020

http://www.aspenwords.org/programs/summer-words/ Nantucket Book Festival Nantucket, Massachusetts

June 18 – 21, 2020

https://nantucketbookfestival.org/ Schomburg Center Literary festival New York, New York

https://printersrowlitfest.org/





July

CLE Reads, Cleveland Cleveland, Ohio

https://www.clereads.com/ Lit Fest Denver, Colorado

June 5 – 19, 2020

https://www.lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest Sun Valley Writers Conference Ketchum, Idaho

July 18 – 21, 2020

https://svwc.com/ Detroit Festival of books Detroit, Michigan

July 19, 2020

https://detroitbookfest.com/ Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts State College, Pennsylvania

July 8 – 12, 2020

https://arts-festival.com/bookfest New York City Poetry Festival Governor’s Island, New York, New York

July 25 – 26, 2020

https://www.newyorkcitypoetryfestival.com/





August

Decatur Book Festival (Georgia) Decatur, Georgia

https://www.decaturbookfestival.com/ Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

http://mvbookfestival.com/





September

Brooklyn Book Festival Brooklyn, New York

https://brooklynbookfestival.org/ Harbor Springs Festival of the Book Harbor Springs, Michigan

September 25 – 27, 2020

https://www.hsfotb.org/ Nebraska Book Festival Lincoln, Nebraska

http://bookfestival.nebraska.gov/ Kingston Writers Fest Kingston, Ontario

September 23 – 27, 2020

https://www.kingstonwritersfest.ca/ Festival of Books In the Alleghenies Upper Somerset, Pennsylvania

http://alleghenyregionalfestivalofbooks.org/ Provincetown Book Festival Provincetown, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

https://provincetownbookfestival.org/ Burlington Book Festival Burlington, Vermont

https://www.burlingtonbookfestival.com/ Cleveland Book Week Cleveland, Ohio

https://www.clevelandfoundation.org/news/book-week/ Montana Book Festival Missoula, Montana

http://www.montanabookfestival.org/ Oklahoma Book Festival Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

https://okbookfest.org/





October

National Black Book Festival Houston, Texas

October 22 – 24, 2020

http://www.nationalblackbookfestival.com/ West Virginia Book Festival Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, West Virginia

October 2 – 3, 2020

http://wvbookfestival.org/ Buck’s County Book Fest Doylestson, Pennsylvania

October 3 – 4, 2020

https://www.bucksbookfest.org/ Iowa City Book Festival Iowa City, Iowa

October 5 – 11, 2020

http://www.iowacitybookfestival.org/ South Dakota Festival of Books Brookings, South Dakota

October 2 – 4, 2020

http://sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/ High Plains Book Fest Billings, Montana

https://www.highplainsbookawards.org/high-plains-bookfest/ Morristown Festival of Books Morristown, New Jersey

October 9 – 10, 2020

https://morristownbooks.org/ Fort Collins Book Festival Fort Collins, Colorado

October 15 – 18, 2020

https://www.focobookfest.org/ Minnesota Black Authors Expo Minneapolis, Minnesota

http://www.mnblackauthorsexpo.com/ Twin Cities Book Festival Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul, Minnesota

October 17, 2020

https://twincitiesbookfestival.com/ By the Banks Cincinnati, Ohio

https://booksbythebanks.org/ Litquake October 8 – 17, 2020

San Francisco, California

https://www.litquake.org Rocky Mountain Literary Festival Evergreen, Colorado

October 17, 2020

https://www.rockymountainliteraryfestival.org/ Vegas Book Festival Las Vegas, Nevada

October 17, 2020

http://www.lasvegasbookfestival.com/ Dodge Poetry Festival Newark, New Jersey

October 22 – 25, 2020

http://www.dodgepoetry.org/ Harrisburg Book Festival Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

https://www.hbgbookfest.com/ Boston Book Festival Boston, Massachusetts

https://bostonbookfest.org/ Brattleboro Book Festival Brattleboro, Vermont

http://brattleboroliteraryfestival.org/ Collingswood Book Festival Collingswood, New Jersey

https://www.collingswoodbookfestival.com/ Williamsburg Book Festival Williamsburg, Virginia

http://williamsburgbookfestival.org/2019-book-festival/ Vancouver Writers Festival Vancouver, Canada

https://writersfest.bc.ca/ Wisconsin Book Festival Madison, Wisconsin

October 17 – 20, 2020

https://www.wisconsinbookfestival.org/ Easton Book Festival Easton, Pennsylvania

https://eastonbookfestival.com/





November

Portland Book Festival Portland, Oregon

November 7, 2020

https://literary-arts.org/what-we-do/pdxbookfest/ Texas Book Festival Austin, Texas

November 7 – 8, 2020

https://www.texasbookfestival.org/ Louisiana Book Festival Baton Rouge, Louisiana

http://www.louisianabookfestival.org/ Baltimore Book Festival Baltimore, Maryland

https://brilliantbaltimore.com/baltimore-book-festival/ Tempe Book Festival Tempe, Arizona

https://www.tempepubliclibrary.org/event-calendar/tempe-book-festival Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading Tampa Bay, Florida

https://www.tampabay.com/expos/festival-of-reading/ Miami Book Fair Miami, Florida

November 17 – 24, 2020

https://www.miamibookfair.com/ Kentucky Book Festival Lexington, Kentucky

November 14, 2020

https://www.kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival Bluffton Book Festival Bluffton, South Carolina

November 19 – 21, 2020

https://www.blufftonbookfestival.com/ Charleston to Charleston Charleston, South Carolina.

November 5 – 8, 2020

http://www.charlestontocharleston.com/schedule







Additional Resources

The below websites provide lists that may include additional literary festivals such as those featuring children’s books or YA, as well as region specific book and literary festivals.

Share the link!