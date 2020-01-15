Literary and Book Festivals Guide, 2020
Book and literary festivals connect authors with readers in all fifty states. Below is a list of literary festivals organized by month. The locations of the festival, dates of the festivals (when available), and website for the event are listed. At the end are links to festivals in other regions including Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe.
February
North Carolina Book Festival
Raleigh, North Carolina
February 21-23, 2020
https://ncbookfestival.com/
Savannah Book Festival
Savannah, Georgia
February 13 – 14, 2020
https://www.savannahbookfestival.org/
Amelia Island Book Festival
Amelia Island, Florida
February 14 and 15, 2020
https://www.ameliaislandbookfestival.org/
Jax Book Fest
Jacksonville, Florida
February 29, 2020
https://www.jaxpubliclibrary.org/jax-book-fest
March
Southwest Florida Reading Festival
Fort Meyers, Florida
March 7, 2020
http://readfest.org/
Virginia Festival of the Book
Charlottesville, Virginia
March 20, 2020
https://www.vabook.org/
Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival
New Orleans, Louisiana
March 25 -29, 2020
http://tennesseewilliams.net/
Southern Kentucky Book Festival
Bowling Green, Kentucky
March 20 – 21, 2020
https://sokybookfest.org/
Literary Women Festival
Long Beach, California
March 7, 2020
https://www.literarywomen.org/festival.php
Tucson Festival of Books
Tucson, Arizona
March 14 – 15, 2020,
http://tucsonfestivalofbooks.org/
Palm Beach Book Festival
Palm Beach, Florida
March 20 – 21, 2020
https://www.palmbeachbookfestival.com/
Dahlonega Literary Festival
Dahlonega, Georgia
March 6 – 7, 2020
https://www.literaryfestival.org/
Montclair Literary Festival
Montclair, New Jersey
March 25 – 29, 2020
https://succeed2gether.org/montclair-literary-festival/
April
Alabama Book Festival
Montgomery, Alabama
http://www.alabamabookfestival.org/
Jekyll Island Book Festival
Jekyll Island, Georgia
April 11, 2020
https://www.jekyllisland.com/signatureevents/jekyll-island-book-festival/
Unbound Literary Festival
Columbia, Missouri
April 24, 2020
http://www.unboundbookfestival.com/
Annapolis Book Festival
Annoplis, Maryland
April 25, 2020
https://www.keyschool.org/community/annapolis-book-festival
Providence Book Festival
Providence, Rhode Island
https://www.providencebookfestival.org/
Midwest Literary Walk
Chelsea, Michigan
April 24, 2020
https://midwestliterarywalk.org/
Ohioana Book Festival
Columbus, Ohio
http://www.ohioana.org/programs/ohioana-book-festival/
OE Book Fair
Tampa, FLorida
April 25 -26, 2020
https://oxfordexchange.com/pages/oe-book-fair
Six Bridges Book Festival
Little Rock, Arkansas
April 23 – 26, 2020
https://cals.org/six-bridges-book-festival/schedule-of-events/
The Greater St. Luis Book Fair
Ballwin, Missouri
April 16 – 19, 2020
https://stlouisbookfair.org/
Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
USC, Los Angeles< Calfironia April 18 - 19, 2020 https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/
Yallwest Book Festival
Santa Monica, California
April 24 – 25, 2020
https://www.yallwest.com/
May
Sonoma Valley Authors Festival
Sonoma, California
May 1 – 3, 2020
https://svauthorsfest.org/
Evanston Literary Festival
Evanston, Illinois
May 11 – 19, 2020
https://www.evanstonlit.org/
Greensboro Literary Festival
Greensboro, North Carolina
May 14 – 17, 2020
https://www.greensborobound.com/
Gaithersburg Book festival
Gaithersburg, Maryland
May 16, 2020
https://stlouisbookfair.org/
Books In Bloom Literary festival
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
May 17, 2020
https://booksinbloom.org/
Hawaii Book and Music Festival
Honolulu, Hawaii
https://hawaiibookandmusicfestival.com/
Bay Area Book Festival
Berkley, California
May 2 – 3, 2020
https://www.baybookfest.org/
June
Printers Row Lit Fest
Chicago, Illinois
https://printersrowlitfest.org/
Aspen Summer Words
Aspen, Colorado
June 21 – 26, 2020
http://www.aspenwords.org/programs/summer-words/
Nantucket Book Festival
Nantucket, Massachusetts
June 18 – 21, 2020
https://nantucketbookfestival.org/
Schomburg Center Literary festival
New York, New York
July
CLE Reads, Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.clereads.com/
Lit Fest
Denver, Colorado
June 5 – 19, 2020
https://www.lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest
Sun Valley Writers Conference
Ketchum, Idaho
July 18 – 21, 2020
https://svwc.com/
Detroit Festival of books
Detroit, Michigan
July 19, 2020
https://detroitbookfest.com/
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
State College, Pennsylvania
July 8 – 12, 2020
https://arts-festival.com/bookfest
New York City Poetry Festival
Governor’s Island, New York, New York
July 25 – 26, 2020
https://www.newyorkcitypoetryfestival.com/
August
Decatur Book Festival (Georgia)
Decatur, Georgia
https://www.decaturbookfestival.com/
Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival
Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts
http://mvbookfestival.com/
September
Brooklyn Book Festival
Brooklyn, New York
https://brooklynbookfestival.org/
Harbor Springs Festival of the Book
Harbor Springs, Michigan
September 25 – 27, 2020
https://www.hsfotb.org/
Nebraska Book Festival
Lincoln, Nebraska
http://bookfestival.nebraska.gov/
Kingston Writers Fest
Kingston, Ontario
September 23 – 27, 2020
https://www.kingstonwritersfest.ca/
Festival of Books In the Alleghenies
Upper Somerset, Pennsylvania
http://alleghenyregionalfestivalofbooks.org/
Provincetown Book Festival
Provincetown, Cape Cod, Massachusetts
https://provincetownbookfestival.org/
Burlington Book Festival
Burlington, Vermont
https://www.burlingtonbookfestival.com/
Cleveland Book Week
Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.clevelandfoundation.org/news/book-week/
Montana Book Festival
Missoula, Montana
http://www.montanabookfestival.org/
Oklahoma Book Festival
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
https://okbookfest.org/
October
National Black Book Festival
Houston, Texas
October 22 – 24, 2020
http://www.nationalblackbookfestival.com/
West Virginia Book Festival
Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, West Virginia
October 2 – 3, 2020
http://wvbookfestival.org/
Buck’s County Book Fest
Doylestson, Pennsylvania
October 3 – 4, 2020
https://www.bucksbookfest.org/
Iowa City Book Festival
Iowa City, Iowa
October 5 – 11, 2020
http://www.iowacitybookfestival.org/
South Dakota Festival of Books
Brookings, South Dakota
October 2 – 4, 2020
http://sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/
High Plains Book Fest
Billings, Montana
https://www.highplainsbookawards.org/high-plains-bookfest/
Morristown Festival of Books
Morristown, New Jersey
October 9 – 10, 2020
https://morristownbooks.org/
Fort Collins Book Festival
Fort Collins, Colorado
October 15 – 18, 2020
https://www.focobookfest.org/
Twin Cities Book Festival
Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul, Minnesota
October 17, 2020
https://twincitiesbookfestival.com/
By the Banks
Cincinnati, Ohio
https://booksbythebanks.org/
Litquake
October 8 – 17, 2020
San Francisco, California
https://www.litquake.org
Rocky Mountain Literary Festival
Evergreen, Colorado
October 17, 2020
https://www.rockymountainliteraryfestival.org/
Vegas Book Festival
Las Vegas, Nevada
October 17, 2020
http://www.lasvegasbookfestival.com/
Dodge Poetry Festival
Newark, New Jersey
October 22 – 25, 2020
http://www.dodgepoetry.org/
Harrisburg Book Festival
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
https://www.hbgbookfest.com/
Boston Book Festival
Boston, Massachusetts
https://bostonbookfest.org/
Brattleboro Book Festival
Brattleboro, Vermont
http://brattleboroliteraryfestival.org/
Collingswood Book Festival
Collingswood, New Jersey
https://www.collingswoodbookfestival.com/
Williamsburg Book Festival
Williamsburg, Virginia
http://williamsburgbookfestival.org/2019-book-festival/
Vancouver Writers Festival
Vancouver, Canada
https://writersfest.bc.ca/
Wisconsin Book Festival
Madison, Wisconsin
October 17 – 20, 2020
https://www.wisconsinbookfestival.org/
Easton Book Festival
Easton, Pennsylvania
https://eastonbookfestival.com/
November
Portland Book Festival
Portland, Oregon
November 7, 2020
https://literary-arts.org/what-we-do/pdxbookfest/
Texas Book Festival
Austin, Texas
November 7 – 8, 2020
https://www.texasbookfestival.org/
Louisiana Book Festival
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
http://www.louisianabookfestival.org/
Baltimore Book Festival
Baltimore, Maryland
https://brilliantbaltimore.com/baltimore-book-festival/
Tempe Book Festival
Tempe, Arizona
https://www.tempepubliclibrary.org/event-calendar/tempe-book-festival
Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading
Tampa Bay, Florida
https://www.tampabay.com/expos/festival-of-reading/
Miami Book Fair
Miami, Florida
November 17 – 24, 2020
https://www.miamibookfair.com/
Kentucky Book Festival
Lexington, Kentucky
November 14, 2020
https://www.kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival
Bluffton Book Festival
Bluffton, South Carolina
November 19 – 21, 2020
https://www.blufftonbookfestival.com/
Charleston to Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina.
November 5 – 8, 2020
http://www.charlestontocharleston.com/schedule
Additional Resources
The below websites provide lists that may include additional literary festivals such as those featuring children’s books or YA, as well as region specific book and literary festivals.
- Literary Festivals in Canada
- Literary Festivals in the UK
- Literary Festivals in Europe
- AALBC List of Book Fairs, Festivals and Conferences
- Poets&Writers Literary Events Calendar