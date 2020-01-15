Literary and Book Festivals Guide, 2020

Book Festivals of America 2020

Book and literary festivals connect authors with readers in all fifty states. Below is a list of literary festivals organized by month. The locations of the festival, dates of the festivals (when available), and website for the event are listed. At the end are links to festivals in other regions including Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe.

February

North Carolina Book Festival

Raleigh, North Carolina
February 21-23, 2020
https://ncbookfestival.com/

Savannah Book Festival

Savannah, Georgia
February 13 – 14, 2020
https://www.savannahbookfestival.org/

Amelia Island Book Festival

Amelia Island, Florida
February 14 and 15, 2020
https://www.ameliaislandbookfestival.org/

Jax Book Fest

Jacksonville, Florida
February 29, 2020
https://www.jaxpubliclibrary.org/jax-book-fest


March

Southwest Florida Reading Festival

Fort Meyers, Florida
March 7, 2020
http://readfest.org/

Virginia Festival of the Book

Charlottesville, Virginia
March 20, 2020
https://www.vabook.org/

Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival

New Orleans, Louisiana
March 25 -29, 2020
http://tennesseewilliams.net/

Southern Kentucky Book Festival

Bowling Green, Kentucky
March 20 – 21, 2020
https://sokybookfest.org/

Literary Women Festival

Long Beach, California
March 7, 2020
https://www.literarywomen.org/festival.php

Tucson Festival of Books

Tucson, Arizona
March 14 – 15, 2020,
http://tucsonfestivalofbooks.org/

Palm Beach Book Festival

Palm Beach, Florida
March 20 – 21, 2020
https://www.palmbeachbookfestival.com/

Dahlonega Literary Festival

Dahlonega, Georgia
March 6 – 7, 2020
https://www.literaryfestival.org/

Montclair Literary Festival

Montclair, New Jersey
March 25 – 29, 2020
https://succeed2gether.org/montclair-literary-festival/


April

Alabama Book Festival

Montgomery, Alabama
http://www.alabamabookfestival.org/

San Antonio Book Festival

April 4, 2020
San Antonio, Texas
https://sabookfestival.org/

Orcas Island Lit Fest

Eastsound, Washington
April 17 – 19, 2020
https://oilf.org/

Napa Valley Book Fest

Napa, California
April 18, 2020
https://napavalleybookfest.com/

Jekyll Island Book Festival

Jekyll Island, Georgia
April 11, 2020
https://www.jekyllisland.com/signatureevents/jekyll-island-book-festival/

Unbound Literary Festival

Columbia, Missouri
April 24, 2020
http://www.unboundbookfestival.com/

Annapolis Book Festival

Annoplis, Maryland
April 25, 2020
https://www.keyschool.org/community/annapolis-book-festival

Providence Book Festival

Providence, Rhode Island
https://www.providencebookfestival.org/

Midwest Literary Walk

Chelsea, Michigan
April 24, 2020
https://midwestliterarywalk.org/

Ohioana Book Festival

Columbus, Ohio
http://www.ohioana.org/programs/ohioana-book-festival/

OE Book Fair

Tampa, FLorida
April 25 -26, 2020
https://oxfordexchange.com/pages/oe-book-fair

Six Bridges Book Festival

Little Rock, Arkansas
April 23 – 26, 2020
https://cals.org/six-bridges-book-festival/schedule-of-events/

The Greater St. Luis Book Fair

Ballwin, Missouri
April 16 – 19, 2020
https://stlouisbookfair.org/

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

USC, Los Angeles< Calfironia April 18 - 19, 2020 https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/

Yallwest Book Festival

Santa Monica, California
April 24 – 25, 2020
https://www.yallwest.com/


May

Sonoma Valley Authors Festival

Sonoma, California
May 1 – 3, 2020
https://svauthorsfest.org/

Evanston Literary Festival

Evanston, Illinois
May 11 – 19, 2020
https://www.evanstonlit.org/

Greensboro Literary Festival

Greensboro, North Carolina
May 14 – 17, 2020
https://www.greensborobound.com/

Gaithersburg Book festival

Gaithersburg, Maryland
May 16, 2020
https://stlouisbookfair.org/

Books In Bloom Literary festival

Eureka Springs, Arkansas
May 17, 2020
https://booksinbloom.org/

Hawaii Book and Music Festival

Honolulu, Hawaii
https://hawaiibookandmusicfestival.com/

Bay Area Book Festival

Berkley, California
May 2 – 3, 2020
https://www.baybookfest.org/


June

Printers Row Lit Fest

Chicago, Illinois
https://printersrowlitfest.org/

Aspen Summer Words

Aspen, Colorado
June 21 – 26, 2020
http://www.aspenwords.org/programs/summer-words/

Nantucket Book Festival

Nantucket, Massachusetts
June 18 – 21, 2020
https://nantucketbookfestival.org/

Schomburg Center Literary festival

New York, New York
https://printersrowlitfest.org/


July

CLE Reads, Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.clereads.com/

Lit Fest

Denver, Colorado
June 5 – 19, 2020
https://www.lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest

Sun Valley Writers Conference

Ketchum, Idaho
July 18 – 21, 2020
https://svwc.com/

Detroit Festival of books

Detroit, Michigan
July 19, 2020
https://detroitbookfest.com/

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

State College, Pennsylvania
July 8 – 12, 2020
https://arts-festival.com/bookfest

New York City Poetry Festival

Governor’s Island, New York, New York
July 25 – 26, 2020
https://www.newyorkcitypoetryfestival.com/


August

Decatur Book Festival (Georgia)

Decatur, Georgia
https://www.decaturbookfestival.com/

Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts
http://mvbookfestival.com/


September

Brooklyn Book Festival

Brooklyn, New York
https://brooklynbookfestival.org/

Harbor Springs Festival of the Book

Harbor Springs, Michigan
September 25 – 27, 2020
https://www.hsfotb.org/

Nebraska Book Festival

Lincoln, Nebraska
http://bookfestival.nebraska.gov/

Kingston Writers Fest

Kingston, Ontario
September 23 – 27, 2020
https://www.kingstonwritersfest.ca/

Festival of Books In the Alleghenies

Upper Somerset, Pennsylvania
http://alleghenyregionalfestivalofbooks.org/

Provincetown Book Festival

Provincetown, Cape Cod, Massachusetts
https://provincetownbookfestival.org/

Burlington Book Festival

Burlington, Vermont
https://www.burlingtonbookfestival.com/

Cleveland Book Week

Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.clevelandfoundation.org/news/book-week/

Montana Book Festival

Missoula, Montana
http://www.montanabookfestival.org/

Oklahoma Book Festival

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
https://okbookfest.org/


October

National Black Book Festival

Houston, Texas
October 22 – 24, 2020
http://www.nationalblackbookfestival.com/

West Virginia Book Festival

Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, West Virginia
October 2 – 3, 2020
http://wvbookfestival.org/

Buck’s County Book Fest

Doylestson, Pennsylvania
October 3 – 4, 2020
https://www.bucksbookfest.org/

Iowa City Book Festival

Iowa City, Iowa
October 5 – 11, 2020
http://www.iowacitybookfestival.org/

South Dakota Festival of Books

Brookings, South Dakota
October 2 – 4, 2020
http://sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/

High Plains Book Fest

Billings, Montana
https://www.highplainsbookawards.org/high-plains-bookfest/

Morristown Festival of Books

Morristown, New Jersey
October 9 – 10, 2020
https://morristownbooks.org/

Fort Collins Book Festival

Fort Collins, Colorado
October 15 – 18, 2020
https://www.focobookfest.org/

Minnesota Black Authors Expo

Minneapolis, Minnesota
http://www.mnblackauthorsexpo.com/

Twin Cities Book Festival

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul, Minnesota
October 17, 2020
https://twincitiesbookfestival.com/

By the Banks

Cincinnati, Ohio
https://booksbythebanks.org/

Litquake

October 8 – 17, 2020
San Francisco, California
https://www.litquake.org

Rocky Mountain Literary Festival

Evergreen, Colorado
October 17, 2020
https://www.rockymountainliteraryfestival.org/

Vegas Book Festival

Las Vegas, Nevada
October 17, 2020
http://www.lasvegasbookfestival.com/

Dodge Poetry Festival

Newark, New Jersey
October 22 – 25, 2020
http://www.dodgepoetry.org/

Harrisburg Book Festival

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
https://www.hbgbookfest.com/

Boston Book Festival

Boston, Massachusetts
https://bostonbookfest.org/

Brattleboro Book Festival

Brattleboro, Vermont
http://brattleboroliteraryfestival.org/

Collingswood Book Festival

Collingswood, New Jersey
https://www.collingswoodbookfestival.com/

Williamsburg Book Festival

Williamsburg, Virginia
http://williamsburgbookfestival.org/2019-book-festival/

Vancouver Writers Festival

Vancouver, Canada
https://writersfest.bc.ca/

Wisconsin Book Festival

Madison, Wisconsin
October 17 – 20, 2020
https://www.wisconsinbookfestival.org/

Easton Book Festival

Easton, Pennsylvania
https://eastonbookfestival.com/


November

Portland Book Festival

Portland, Oregon
November 7, 2020
https://literary-arts.org/what-we-do/pdxbookfest/

Texas Book Festival

Austin, Texas
November 7 – 8, 2020
https://www.texasbookfestival.org/

Louisiana Book Festival

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
http://www.louisianabookfestival.org/

Baltimore Book Festival

Baltimore, Maryland
https://brilliantbaltimore.com/baltimore-book-festival/

Tempe Book Festival

Tempe, Arizona
https://www.tempepubliclibrary.org/event-calendar/tempe-book-festival

Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading

Tampa Bay, Florida
https://www.tampabay.com/expos/festival-of-reading/

Miami Book Fair

Miami, Florida
November 17 – 24, 2020
https://www.miamibookfair.com/

Kentucky Book Festival

Lexington, Kentucky
November 14, 2020
https://www.kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival

Bluffton Book Festival

Bluffton, South Carolina
November 19 – 21, 2020
https://www.blufftonbookfestival.com/

Charleston to Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina.
November 5 – 8, 2020
http://www.charlestontocharleston.com/schedule



Additional Resources

The below websites provide lists that may include additional literary festivals such as those featuring children’s books or YA, as well as region specific book and literary festivals.


