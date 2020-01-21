Reading Series Census: Books & Bottles



The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

Books & Bottles is fairly self-explanatory—it’s a series that pairs books with wines, borne out of the Instagram @TheBuzzedWord.





Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

It was founded and is still run by Mickie Meinhardt, a writer and the Events Director at Guernica magazine.





What genres or mediums does the series include?

All genres! It tends to feature newer, recently-published books. The other medium is, of course, the wine, which is always natural wine donated by local shop Vine Wine.





What is the format of the series?

Everyone gets wine, the author does a reading and a Q&A with Mickie, and then we open up to audience questions about the book, the author, and the wine.





Where does the series take place?

McNally Jackson in Williamsburg.





When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

It’s monthly, with some breaks in the summer and in December.





How long has the series been active?

About 6 months as of the beginning of 2020.





Where can people find information about series on the web?

All information can be found at the Instagram @TheBuzzedWord., as well as on McNally’s event page.





Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

A combination! I often solicit but I welcome submissions too.





Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

I started the Instagram project and then this series as a way to bridge two things that everyone loves, and to help people think about pairing wine, or drinking it, in a new way. I write about wine and found that almost no one would say they know anything about it even if they drink it regularly, which was something I wanted to fix: It’s not as daunting as everyone thinks! I also wanted to create a series and a space where authors and readers can interact in a less formal setting. Everyone can relax, talk, laugh, and connect over a shared love of writing and wine-ing.





What distinguishes the series from others?

Free natural wine and a lesson about it; I don’t think you can find that anywhere else!

***

The Next Books & Bottles will be tonight, Tuesday, January 21st, at McNally Jackson — Williamsburg at 7 p.m., and will feature Lilly Dancyger, Marisa Siegel and Erin Khar and of course host, Mickie Meinhardt.

