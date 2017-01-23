Reading Series Census: Final Fantasy Reading Series

The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

Final Fantasy Reading Series. The name is meant to evoke escapism, adventure, and imagination, and is in no way a reference to any intellectual property owned by Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd, or its subsidiaries.

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

It was founded by me, Roshan Abraham, along with my DJ, Jeremiah Stewart. I curate and host every reading and put together music, promote it, etc. It’s very lonely.

What genres or mediums does the series include?

Poetry, fiction, essays, journalism, video and music.

What is the format of the series?

8 readers, sometimes broken up by a performance/video/music “half-time show”. Then a DJ set by Jeremiah while everyone grabs drinks and hangs out.

Where does the series take place?

Friends and Lovers. 641 Classon Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

Every other month, usually on a Tuesday

How long has the series been active?

July, 2016

Where can people find information about series on the web?

My website: http://roshanabraham.net/?page_id=337

My tumblr: http://kidontology.tumblr.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FinalFantasyReadings/

I’ll probably make a dedicated facebook page or twitter for the series but I don’t have one right now!

Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

It’s a curated series, sometimes people reach out to me about reading and that’s cool.

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

I wanted a series where the majority of readers are people of color and where the vibe is approachable and fun. An additional element is that the remaining 2017 readings will likely also be fundraisers for various nonprofits that impact marginalized people.

What distinguishes the series from others?

Final Fantasy uses video projections from genre entertainment as well as a live DJ who plays walk-on music and a post-show set to create ambience. We feature 8 readers a night try to showcase 1 musician or video artist per event as well. Most of our performers are people of color.

The next Final Fantasy Reading is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Friends and Lovers and feature Esther Wang, Rheaa Rao, Charles Theonia, Diamond Sharp, Dianca London, Gabrielle Octavia, and Paco Salas Pérez.

