Reading Series Census: Lyrics, Lit & Liquor

The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

Lyrics, Lit & Liquor is an alliterative description of the music, readings, and (optional) alcoholic beverages one can expect at the series.

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

Writer and performer Amanda Miller founded the series in 2012 and she is still running the show.

What genres or mediums does the series include?

Fiction, nonfiction, poetry, storytelling, characters, musical acts, performance art, and comedy

What is the format of the series?

Amanda starts the evening by introducing herself, the show, and the trivia theme. Then she asks a trivia question, throws candy at the audience member who shouts out the correct answer, and brings up the first performer. The readers read for six-eight minutes and the musicians perform two to three songs each. Having live music between readings rejuvenates everyone’s ears. The whole show runs about ninety minutes without a break.

Where does the series take place?

For the first two years the series took place at Parkside Lounge, and now it’s at HiFi Bar in the East Village.

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

Lyrics, Lit & Liquor happens one weeknight every other month.

How long has the series been active?

In November LLL will celebrate its fourth year.

Where can people find information about series on the web?

www.facebook.com/Lyricslitliquor/

Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

Amanda chooses performers by recommendation or by seeing them perform elsewhere. She does not require submissions, though she is open to all inquiries.

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

Initially, Amanda had just intended to host one event at Parkside Lounge to promote the anthology, So Long: Short Memoirs of Loss and Remembrance, which included a chapter from her memoir. But the event was such a success that the venue asked her back and she decided to start a series as a way to give emerging writers an opportunity to read. While her initial goal remains, she also seeks to create an ever-expanding artistic community of artists who support one another.

What distinguishes the series from others?

The themed trivia questions, written by Amy Dupcak, between each set distinguishes the series from others, as well as the laid back, communal atmosphere that is very open and inviting to newcomers.

The next Lyrics, Lit and Liquor is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at at HiFi Bar at 7 p.m., and features Royal Young, Lianne Stokes, Britt Canty, J.T. Price, Amy Dupcak, and Amanda Miller with music by Tara Bahna-James and Katie Garringer.

