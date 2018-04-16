Reading Series Census: Memoir Monday

The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

The series is called Memoir Monday. It celebrates memoir and first-person writing and takes place on Mondays.

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

The series was a group effort by editors from Narratively, Guernica, The Rumpus, Catapult, Tin House, Longreads, and Granta

What genres or mediums does the series include?

Memoir writing.

What is the format of the series?

Four writers read from new first-person work.

Where does the series take place?

Powerhouse bookstore, DUMBO

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

The third Monday of every month.

How long has the series been active?

The series premiere is Monday, April 16, 2018.

Where can people find information about series on the web?

For more information about the upcoming reading or to sign up for the newsletter, visit http://narrative.ly/memoir-monday/

Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

Readers are solicited by editors from the participating publications.

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

Memoir Monday celebrates the very best first-person writing happening online today. Our newsletter does this weekly, and our reading series allows us to bring our newsletter to life and celebrate these writers once a month.

What distinguishes the series from others?

Memoir Monday, both the newsletter and its live incarnation, is a collaborative project between several of the most active, prestigious literary organizations publishing memoir writing online today.

***

The first Memoir Monday is Tonight, April 16, 2018 at Powerhouse Archway and features Melissa Febos, T Kira Madden, Jaya Saxena, and Tyler Wetherall.

Share the link!