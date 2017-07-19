Reading Series Census: NYU Bookstore Reading Series

The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

NYU Bookstore Reading Series, names its the location.

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

The series was founded by NYU, curated and managed by Yael Yisraeli.

It will be run in the fall by Follett, who will be the new manager of the store.

What genres or mediums does the series include?

Academic, fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, translation, writing & publishing workshops & panels.

What is the format of the series?

Flexible: reading/presentation followed by Q&A and signing.

Where does the series take place?

NYU Bookstore, 726 Broadway, NY NY 10003

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

The series runs during the fall and spring semesters, and a bit during the summer. Events are scheduled Monday-Thursday, 6:00-7:30 PM, two to three (sometimes four) events per week.

How long has the series been active?

Since June 2010

Where can people find information about series on the web?

http://www.bookstores.nyu.edu/events/

Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

Combination

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

When the series was first launched, the goal was to reach out to the general public as a form of “giving back” to the community.

Over time, as we became more established, the goal was to support NYU faculty/staff/student writers, as well as to partner with academic and small presses, and give voice to & create a sense of community to those who are not commercially represented.

What distinguishes the series from others?

The wide range of authors & topics, as well as the wide range of people it serves.

