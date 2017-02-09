Reading Series Census: PANK Magazine & Folder Poet Showcase

The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

***

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

PANK Magazine & Folder Poet Showcase

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

Coincidentally, the idea came together over a few drinks in the summer, after Daniel (founder of Folder) & I attended a reading in Williamsburg.

What genres or mediums does the series include?

Our event description includes the name “poetry” & to that end, PANK & Folder are both proponents of exploring the liminal spaces between poetry & prose & hybrid “texts” … we’d like to be as inclusive as possible in the series as we are in our own publications, & that could mean, at times, more performative pieces.

What is the format of the series?

The series is 40 minutes of reading/performing: twenty minutes of the first poet, followed by twenty minutes of the second poet, which culminates in built-in downtime where people can actually meet each other, catch up, & form meaningful connections.

Where does the series take place?

The series is a monthly event hosted at Dixon Place in the Lower East Side (161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY), a wonderful venue which regularly showcases alternative theater, dance, music, & literature, with a bar & a lounge.

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)? Monthly!

How long has the series been active?

January 12, 2017 was actually our inaugural event—we’re stoked!

Where can people find information about series on the web?

www.dixonplace.org

Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

We invite one contributor from PANK & one contributor from Folder to participate in this once-a-month Thursday showcase.

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

We talked a lot about the reading series model in place in New York City & much of the literary community: Friends of readers show up for a reading, readers read past their allotted time slots, no breaks between readings, friends of readers leave (along with the readers) after their friends have finished reading. What a broken model! We wanted to really serve the community by making this a community event that focused less on quantity and become more of an extended conversation that could showcase only two poets, with a large break after readers so people could connect & riff over the good vibes shared so far. We didn’t want people to just show up for their friends; we wanted people to form new friendships. We didn’t want to have poets worry about “going over time”—we wanted the audience to enjoy a broad scope of work from a single writer & really celebrate & champion the art & the voice.

What distinguishes the series from others?

See above 🙂

***

The next [PANK] + Folder reading is tonight, Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Dixon Place.

