Reading Series Census: The Difficult to Name Reading Series

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

The Difficult to Name Reading Series. I just couldn’t think of a name.

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

Ryan Sartor (I’m writing this, too)

What genres or mediums does the series include?

A little of everything: fiction, essays, poetry, conversations about a variety of topics, stand-up comedy. My favorite thing that’s happened at the event, though, was when Haley Mlotek applied false eyelashes to Jazmine Hughes.

What is the format of the series?

People read for 4-6 minutes. Sometimes I’ll have a conversation with someone for 15 minutes.

Where does the series take place?

Study Hall Gowanus – 200 6th St. #2H Brooklyn, NY. I’ve hosted editions at other venues in NYC and in other places (Portland, OR; Washington, D.C., New Haven, CT)

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

It’s the second Saturday of every month, all year.

How long has the series been active?

Since April 2014

Where can people find information about series on the web?

http://www.ryansartor.com

Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

I don’t take submissions. I email people and ask them to read or perform.

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

I originally wanted to have a fiction writer, a comedian, a musician and a poet at each edition. People told me to stop having musicians, but I still do sometimes. I host conversations now, which is fun.

What distinguishes the series from others?

Deathless.

The next Difficult to Name Reading series takes place on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 6 p.m., at Study Hall and features Matthew Bischoff, Nick Douglas, Hannah Goldfield, Tiffany Kelly, Jessi Olsen, Eudora Peterson, a conversation with Joe Coscarelli, and host Ryan Sartor.

