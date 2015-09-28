NYCRS Census

The Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York tri-state area can take the survey here.

Brooklyn

Atlas Reading Series
Brew
Cool as F***
The Eagle and the Wren
Franklin Electric Reading Series
Greenlight Poetry Salon
Greetings Reading
Hustle, The
Load Canon, The
Mental Marginalia
Roof Top Readings
Say Yes
Pigeon Pages
Prose Bowl
Sackett Street Writers
Sundays At Erv’s
Pete’s Reading Series
Vapors
Women Writers in Bloom

Manhattan

At the Inkwell
COUPLET
Dead Rabbits Reading Series
Fantastic Fiction
FREE WATER
First Person Plural
Guerrilla Lit
HiFi Series
Lamprophonic
Liars’ League NYC
Lyrics, Lit & Liquor
Paragraph Reading Series
Segue Reading Series
Sideshow Goshko
Soul Sister Revue
Sunday Salon
Tea & Poetry
VIca Miller Salons

Queens

Boundless Tales
LIC Reading Series
Oh, Bernice!
Risk of Discovery
See No Evil

New Jersey

Halfway There





Follow English Kills Review



Literary Events

For the English Kills Review recommended reading of the week, subscribe to the event RSS feed, or check out these other places for information on upcoming events:



Search Site



Submit!

English Kills Review is currently looking to expand. We are seeking essays that intersect contemporary literature with culture, modernity and the other conflicts that may arise including. Of particularly interest to us is the process by which books and poems are written and produced, both in commercial and academic arenas. While we are focused on the New York City writing scene, we admit there are other cities with vibrant contemporary literary communities and welcome voices from other localities. FIND OUT MORE






Connect



  • English Kills Review
  • Founded 2012
  • Copyright 2012 to 2013