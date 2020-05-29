Virtual Literary Community

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in real life literary events have, like most of our world, been put on hold. We still have notes from our last in real life event and intend to write it up — eventually.

We’re all dealing with a new reality creating something of a delay (sorry, Teddy). But the real secret is we have some notes from events from several years ago that were never written up (sorry, Dana). Maybe we’ll get to those too!

What is inspiring is the rise of virtual literary events. When the pandemic lockdown started in New York, there were just a few online events. Now there are dozens in multiple timezones. Keep track of them all at The Rumpus every Sunday with Notable Online, an online listing of virtual literary events.

Over at Lit Hub, Penina Roth, founder of the Franklin Park Reading series, has also been producing a column published on Mondays.

Eventually we’ll be back with literary event coverage. Until then you can always Submit an interview, essay, or review.

