Privacy Policy

Who we are

English Kills Review is run by Ian MacAllen

Comments

We don’t let users comment and you can’t create an account. We don’t want your information. To comment, you can Tweet at us at: @EnglishKills or you can leave a comment on our Facebook @EnglishKills These are third-party services that are not connected to our website and any information they collect is up to the agreements you have when you create an account.

Media

Users can’t upload information. You can contact us at editor @englishkillsreview.com. We won’t open attachments.

Embedded content from other websites

Articles on this site may include embedded content (e.g. videos, images, articles, etc.). Embedded content from other websites behaves in the exact same way as if the visitor has visited the other website.

These websites may collect data about you, use cookies, embed additional third-party tracking, and monitor your interaction with that embedded content, including tracking your interaction with the embedded content if you have an account and are logged in to that website.

Who we share your data with

If you request a password reset, your IP address will be included in the reset email. But you probably can’t do this since we don’t allow users to create accounts.

We also use services from Google for fonts, analytics, and ads. They are probably tracking you. Also if you user our Twitter or Facebook, those services are probably tracking you. We might also use affiliate links with Bookshop.org, who will probably track you.

How long we retain your data

For users that register on our website (if any), we also store the personal information they provide in their user profile. All users can see, edit, or delete their personal information at any time (except they cannot change their username). Website administrators can also see and edit that information.

What rights you have over your data

We aren’t saving any data. The web server logs IP addresses but this is deleted after some time. The site logs are deleted after 3 days. We don’t even have a username created to look at it on the web host. The site might use Google analytics to collect data and Google will store that data forever.

Where we send your data

We use third-party services for ads, analytics, and embedded fonts and videos. These are provided by Google and YouTube.