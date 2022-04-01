Get your copy of Red Sauce



Lit Pics: Franklin Park Reading Series

By

Tuesday, June 11th, 2024 | 717 views

Photos from Franklin Park Reading series June 10 2024

Check out the photos from the latest Franklin Park Reading Series

More »



Jonathan Corcoran Celebrates Memoir No Son Of Mine

By

Friday, April 5th, 2024 | 1,091 views

Jonathan Corcoran presents No Son of Mine with Alice Elliott Dark at P&T Knitwear

Jonathan Corcoran was at P&T Knitwear on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of his memoir No Son Of Mine with a full house. He was joined by his former professor and friend Alice Elliott Dark.

More »



Lit Pics: Pete’s Reading Series

By

Friday, October 20th, 2023 | 1,432 views

Pete's Reading Series, October 19, 2023

The October Edition of Pete’s Reading series featured three authors and was hosted by Temin Fruchter and Brian Gresko, who curate the series.

More »



A New Model for Global Journalism in Cristi Hegranes’s Byline

By

Monday, October 2nd, 2023 | 1,786 views

Cristi Hegranes reads from BYLINE, her book about local journalism in a global world

Cristi Hegranes believes in local reporting. That’s why nearly two decades ago, she founded Global Press, an organization dedicated to covering news around the world. Her formula is simple: hire local people to write about local issues. She outlines the success of her new model of journalism in the new book Byline

More »



Reading Series Census: Palace Reading Series

By

Monday, September 18th, 2023 | 1,319 views

Reading Series Census

The Reading Series Census checks in with Palace Reading series, a new series in Greenpoint.

More »



Lit Pics: Pete’s Reading Series

By

Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 | 1,323 views

pete's reading series april 20, 2023

Check out photos from last week’s Pete’s Reading Series at Pete’s Candy Store.

More »



An Interview with Brian Gresko, Cofounder of Writing Co-Lab

By

Monday, January 30th, 2023 | 2,386 views

In early 2023, Brian Gresko, Sara Lippmann, and Amy Shearn co-founded the Writing Co-Lab , a writing cooperative. We spoke to Brian about founding the organization and what it means for students and teachers.

More »



Lit Pics: Pete’s Reading Series

By

Friday, January 20th, 2023 | 1,633 views

Pete's Readings series returned this week and here are some photos

Pete’s Reading Series kicked off the 23rd Year with three readers taking the stage this week on Thursday, January 19, 2023, featuring readings from Kayla Maiuri, Sarah Bridgins, and Peter Orner.

More »



Older Posts


Categories



Archives



Search Site

Recent Posts



Feeds



Follow Us On Social



Popular Tags

Adam Wilson Alexandra Kleeman Center for Fiction Community Bookstore Darin Strauss Debut Novel Emily Gould Emma Straub Grant Ginder Greenlight Bookstore Isaac Fitzgerald Jason Diamond Joshua Cohen Julia Fierro Justin Taylor Lit Pics McNally Jackson Poetry Reading Series Census Rumaan Alam Sari Botton Story Collection The Strand Tobias Carroll WORD Bookstore