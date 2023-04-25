Lit Pics: Pete’s Reading Series

Kirthtana Ramisetti read from Advika and the Hollywood Wives about a failed screenwriter who meets an older, successful producer.

Richard Mirabella read from Brother & Sister Enter the Forest about the relationship of the siblings after the brother’s life has fallen apart.

Soraya Palmer read from her book The Human Origins of Beatrice Porter and Other Essential Ghosts. She led the crowd in a karaoke-style rendition of a song referenced in the book. She explained she had to cut the actual lyrics from the text because of rights issues over quoting the song.

Host Brian Gresko was recently co-founded the Writing Co-Lab, an organization providing writing classes as a cooperative. The teachers perform the labor of running the cooperative and keep more of the student fees rather than passing on the money to organization overhead.

Host Vanessa Chan also explained the importance of the Author’s Guild for writers, and how the organization can help with contracts and other services.