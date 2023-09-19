Reading Series Census: Palace Reading Series

The Reading Series Census checks in with Palace Reading series, a new series in Greenpoint.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

The Palace Reading Series is named after The Palace, the bar that hosts the series.





Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

Marisa Cadena and Rita Puskas





What genres or mediums does the series include?

We include fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry from both emerging and established writers.





What is the format of the series?

We feature 4-6 readers between 7-9pm with breaks for mingling and enjoying 2-for-1 drink specials. There is time at the end for readers to sign or sell their books, magazines or other materials, and, of course, more mingling and drinking.





Where does the series take place?

The Greenpoint Palace at 206 Nassau Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.





When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

We aim to host the third Tuesday of the month with the exception of December.





How long has the series been active?

July 2023





Where can people find information about series on the web?

Instagram: @thepalacereadingseries or email: palacereadingseries@gmail.com





Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

A combination. We rely on references and recommendations from our community as well as extend invitations to some of our personal faves. We also accept sample pages of 500 words via email: palacereadingseries@gmail.com





Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

In honor of The Greenpoint Palace’s legacy of being a haven for vagabonds, wayfarers and children of the night, we wanted to create a safe space for writers to share their works, try out new pieces, build their platforms and expand the local writer community. This goal continues to motivate us.





What distinguishes the series from others?

Writers are not restricted by theme or language since the series takes place in a bar, and readers are welcome to experiment and promote their published works. It is also an opportunity for the bar’s regulars to be introduced to a diverse pool of writers. At our inaugural event, we were thrilled to have so many neighbors excited to have attended their first reading. They asked us to continue to host more!

The Next Palace Reading Series is Tuesday, September 19, 2023 featuring Tobias Carroll, Rita Puskas, Nicole Beckley, Marisa, Stephen Kropa, and Janelle Greco!