The Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey.

About #YeahYouWrite

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

We are #YeahYouWrite. Our first location was at New Orleans-style Bo’s Kitchen & Bar Room on 24th St. in Manhattan, where a giant lighted sign proclaimed, Yeah You Right (a classic New Orleans phrase). We will admit, it took one of our three writers at our first event (Dan Sheehan) to suggest the name we embraced, though it had been staring us in the face. We eliminated the spaces and added the hashtag, which many neglect to use to Lisa’s disappointment.

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

Lisa Kristel and Robin Luce Martin founded and continue to run #YeahYouWrite.

Lisa is the emcee/host-essa and designer of all graphics and the website.

Robin is the curator, photographer, and guides the action.

Together they prepare the arts and crafts component and the music choices, all of which are drawn from the books and have gotten more elaborate over the years.

Lisa writes the #LiteraryCocktail tales and has also written the lyrics for our song—“Say, It’s Only a Book Review” to the tune of “Paper Moon.” (And couple of others—one for Moon Unit Zappa and one to celebrate our series to the tune of “The Addams Family” theme for our horror event in 2025.)

What genres or mediums does the series include?

We present literary fiction. Horror with a literary bent once a year. Occasionally memoir. In May 2026, we’ll focus on food.

What is the format of the series?

The event is held in a bar (Someday), and guests order and enjoy food/drinks throughout. Typically, three authors per event. We begin with a half hour of hanging out, ordering, etc. Before each author reads (up to 10 minutes) we present them with their #LiteraryCocktail or Mocktail as they read the recipe, which references the author’s book. (The recipe is created by Megan Rickerson, owner of Someday, from suggestions for ingredients/garnishes we derive from the book.)

In between featured authors, we offer open mic (up to 2 minutes) to audience members. We used to have them read at the end but soon realized they get more attention during the show. Once the readings are done, we do a Q&A about writing in general, with each author answering the questions in turn. Authors share their worst review (sometimes worst rejection) stories—for laughter, not tears. (Only once did we actually see tears. That author told her story too soon. Sad.)

Where does the series take place?

When Bo’s succumbed to Covid, we hopped around a bit—Queens, Manhattan—and now we’re ensconced in Someday Bar in Brooklyn (www.somedaybarnyc.com), with occasional forays to Crave Fishbar (and Tacovision). In May 2026 we’ll be at 2 Spring in Oyster Bay, Long Island, for our food event. We’ve also done special events in Montauk and the Catskills. See our website!

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

Currently, we present the series 5 or 6 times per year.

How long has the series been active?

We began in November 2015. We just celebrated our Tenth Birthday Bash with 10 short readings (past authors and open mic readers), music by Christopher Cerf and Hjordys Perez Matos, other past authors and fans in attendance, food, and fun.

Where can people find information about series on the web?

Web: www.Yeahyouwriteevents.com

Instagram: yeahyouwritereadings

Facebook: Yeahyouwrite Author Series

Youtube: @yeahyouwrite6629 #YeahYouWrite

Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

Robin invites authors. She aims to have a mix of debut, major publishers and small houses. In February 2026, she will include a book that has stayed with her for years. We have had referrals from authors and two of our featured readers first read at the open mic. We now have ongoing rapport with PR folks at several publishing houses and booking agencies. Occasionally, authors approach us.

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

We both wanted to create an evening for authors, create a community, and have fun.

Those goals have panned out. Friendships have begun at our readings.

We may begin a publishing house which was not a goal or a thought until a year or so ago.

Here’s our creation story: www.yeahyouwriteevents.com/about/

What distinguishes the series from others?

Authors consistently express gratitude for the attention we give their books, evident in the text of their #LiteraryCocktail recipes and in the way we decorate and present the drinks. We do very close readings.

Another example: Zain Khalid needed to borrow a book to read from. Robin let him use her copy, and he was enthralled by her underlining and marginalia.

Finally: all the fun! (And fun is fun.)