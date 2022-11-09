Reading Series Census: Side Quest

The Reading Series Census checks in with Side Quest, a speculative and fantasy focused reading series.
“Side Quest” is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the tropes of the fantasy genre, from which our writers may pull into their fiction.
The series was founded by the fiction writers Nadya Agrawal and Caroline K. Fulford as a way to bring their podcast Swords and Wigs into the in-person community of Brooklyn fiction writers. We’re only just starting!
At the moment, our series includes fiction that draws from the fantasy, science fiction, and magical realism genres. We invite our readers to share excerpts from their short stories and novels.
Currently, 3-4 readers are introduced one by one and allowed to share new or recent work.
Hinterlands Bar in Kensington, Brooklyn.
Once a season (approx every 3-4 months)
This is our first time! But our podcast Swords and Wigs started last year.
On Twitter @swordsandwigs.
Sure! If folks want to get in touch with us, please email us at nadyaagrawal@gmail.com or contact@carolinefulford.com.
We want to share work from fantasy and SF writers that rarely get the attention their work deserves because of entrenched biases within these genres and publishing as a whole: queer writers, trans writers, Black writers, indigenous writers, and writers of Color. Here, we feel there is an opportunity to build community.
Us! Nadya and Caroline met years ago in a writing workshop and have happily complained about the book world together ever since. The reading series, like our podcast, is grounded in our longtime friendship and a shared desire to see imaginative literary fiction that is political, funny, and moving.
***
The next (and first) Side Quest reading takes place on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7pm at Hinterlands and features C.J. Khemi, Everdeen Mason, and María Alejandra Barrios Vélez.
Hear ye! We're doing a reading!
🐉 Side Quest centers QTBIPOC writers of science fiction and fantasy. 🐉
Come to @HinterlandsBar Nov 10 @ 7 PM to hear C.J. Khemi, @EverdeenMason, and María Alejandra Barrios Vélez share their work. pic.twitter.com/GXoyB4u3HE
— Swords & Wigs (@SwordsAndWigs) October 25, 2022