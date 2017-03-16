Reading Series Census: Mid-Sentence: Writers in Conversation

The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

The name is Mid-Sentence: Writers in Conversation, and it’s a riff on our location, Mid-Manhattan Library. The series takes place in midtown Manhattan–the heart of the city, the middle of things. Mid-Manhattan Library is home to the biggest circulating collection in The New York Public Library system. Books on books on books!

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

I founded the series as a librarian at Mid-Manhattan.

What genres or mediums does the series include?

Fiction of all stripes; creative nonfiction; essays; poetry

What is the format of the series?

The series features 2-3 writers in conversation on recently published books or a theme/topic.

Where does the series take place?

Mid-Manhattan Library, 40th St and 5th Avenue

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

Friday evenings at 6 PM, 1-3 times a month

How long has the series been active?

Three months

Where can people find information about series on the web?

http://bit.ly/midsentence

Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

Combination!

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

Our main goal is to highlight work by emerging writers and give them a platform to meet readers.

What distinguishes the series from others?

The library setting: It’s a natural place to bring readers and writers together. There are amazing curated series across the city, but many take place in commercial spaces. Depending on the location and event, people may have to purchase a ticket or buy the book to attend. We wanted to create free, accessible events that introduce people to new writers and foster meaningful conversations. After each program, attendees can purchase the authors’ books directly or borrow them from the Library.

***

The next Mid-Sentence reading is scheduled for Friday, March 24, 2017 at 6 p.m., at the Mid-Manhattan Library.

Share the link!