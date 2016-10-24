Reading Series Census: The Miss Manhattan Non-Fiction Reading Series

The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

The Miss Manhattan Non-Fiction Reading Series

It’s named after my blog, Miss Manhattan, where I write about living in New York (http://miss-manhattan.com/).

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

Me 🙂 [Elyssa Goodman]. Also me 🙂



What genres or mediums does the series include?

Non-fiction only, but all across the genre: magazine journalism, memoir, essay, flash non-fiction, you name it!

What is the format of the series?

There are four to five readers each month with a 10-15 minute break in between.

Where does the series take place?

Niagara, a bar in the East Village (112 Avenue A at 7th Street)

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

The first Monday of every month, usually (sometimes it depends on how holidays fall)

How long has the series been active?

2.5 years

Where can people find information about series on the web?

http://miss-manhattan-nyc.blogspot.com/p/reading-series.html



Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

Both!

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

My goals were always to promote non-fiction writing from established and emerging voices, giving them a louder voice in the New York literary community.

What distinguishes the series from others?

It is entirely non-fiction, and includes not just straight literature but also humor, journalism, experimental non-fiction form, and more!

***

The next scheduled reading is for Monday, November 7th, 2016, at Niagara Bar.

