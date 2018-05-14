Reading Series Census: Words @ Weeksville

The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

Series is called Words@Weeksville, and its name comes from the venue where the event is held — Weeksville Heritage Center.

Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

Bridgett Davis and Rob Fields (President and Executive Director of Weeksville) founded the series, which launched in February 2018. Bridgett curates and the co-run it.

What genres or mediums does the series include?

Our series includes all literary work — poetry, creative nonfiction and fiction. We plan to explore myriad genres — including Afrofuturism & Sci-fi; graphic novels & comics; noir fiction and YA

What is the format of the series?

A traditional reading, where three writers with new books and/or work-in-progress read their work, followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Where does the series take place?

It takes place at Weeksville Heritage Center, Crown Heights, Brooklyn

(158 Buffalo Avenue)

When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

Readings are every 4th Wednesday of the month, 7-9p.m., from Feb.-May, and again from Sept.-Nov..

How long has the series been active?

Launched in February 2018

Where can people find information about series on the web?

http://www.weeksvillesociety.org/words-at-weeksville/

Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

We are by invitation-only, but interested writers can send inquiries and bios to: bridgett@bridgettdavis.com

Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

Our goal was to present inspirational, intriguing and provocative works-in-progress and recently published work from accomplished writers across a wide range of genres, all part of a progressive black literary tradition. And we wanted to bring this unique literary experience to audiences in Central Brooklyn.

What distinguishes the series from others?

We are one of the only reading series in NYC specifically designed to feature writers of the African diaspora, and the only one located in Central Brooklyn.

The next Words @ Weeksville is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23, 2018 and will feature Tayari Jones

