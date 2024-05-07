Interviews
Interviews
The Reading Series Census checks in with Palace Reading series, a new series in Greenpoint.
In early 2023, Brian Gresko, Sara Lippmann, and Amy Shearn co-founded the Writing Co-Lab , a writing cooperative. We spoke to Brian about founding the organization and what it means for students and teachers.
The Reading Series Census checks in with Side Quest, a speculative and fantasy focused reading series.
We talk with Catherine LaSota, founder of The Resort, a writing community based in Queens but available online and discuss balancing work, life, and writing, the challenges and benefits of building writing community, and how writing together helps make us all better writers.
In the latest Reading series census, we head out to Ridgewood, Queens.
The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.