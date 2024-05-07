Interviews

Recent Interviews

Reading Series Census: Palace Reading Series

By

Monday, September 18th, 2023 | 690 views

Reading Series Census

The Reading Series Census checks in with Palace Reading series, a new series in Greenpoint.

More »

An Interview with Brian Gresko, Cofounder of Writing Co-Lab

By

Monday, January 30th, 2023 | 1,544 views

In early 2023, Brian Gresko, Sara Lippmann, and Amy Shearn co-founded the Writing Co-Lab , a writing cooperative. We spoke to Brian about founding the organization and what it means for students and teachers.

More »

Reading Series Census: Side Quest

By

Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 | 1,066 views

Reading Series Census

The Reading Series Census checks in with Side Quest, a speculative and fantasy focused reading series.

More »

Building Community: An Interview with Catherine LaSota of The Resort

By

Monday, June 27th, 2022 | 1,585 views

The Resort is a writing community based in Queens New York but with members all over the world

We talk with Catherine LaSota, founder of The Resort, a writing community based in Queens but available online and discuss balancing work, life, and writing, the challenges and benefits of building writing community, and how writing together helps make us all better writers.

More »

Reading Series Census: Gavagai

By

Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 | 1,298 views

Reading Series Census

In the latest Reading series census, we head out to Ridgewood, Queens.

The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

More »

