Lit Pics: Franklin Park Reading Series, April 2022

The April edition of the Franklin Park Reading series included several poets to celebrate National Poetry Month, and was also marked by music — a poet singing poet and a record player.

Chelsea Fonden kicked off the night be reading some poems. She previously curated the Eclipse Reading Series. A number of her poems are available to read through literary journals that can be found here on her site.

Chelsea concluded by reading a poem using office jargon — but sexually suggestive office jargon.

Farah Ali read from her novel People Want to Live. The scene was set in an American consulate while the protagonist faced scrutiny.

Monica Prince performed a piece from How to Exterminate the Black Woman, and two other works. Her pieces are Choreopoems, a form of creative expression where poetry is combined with movement and music.

The poet Ntozake Shange created the form in the 1970s.

In one of the works, Monica sang. In another, an audience member responded to her piece with “Alive,” serving as a kind of call and response.

Daphne Palasi Andreades grew up in Queens and is the is the author of Brown Girls. Over at Lit Hub, there is an excerpt.

Finally, Mesha Maren wrapped up the night reading from Perpetual West. Mesha began by playing a record on a portable player looking to set the tone.