Reading Series Census: Jersey City Reads Poems

The Reading Series Census crosses the Hudson to New York’s Sixth borough, Jersey City, to check in on the new reading series, Jersey City Reads Poems.



The New York City Reading Series Census is an ongoing project to catalogue the contemporary literary scene. Any reading series curator in the New York area can take the survey here.

What is the name of the series, and what is the significance or meaning of the series name?

The name of the series is JERSEY CITY READS POEMS. The reason I chose something so to-the-point is because I think it sticks in folks’ heads the most and I want it to be exactly as it states: a poetry reading series that is focused on Jersey City as well as takes place in Jersey City.





Who founded the series, and who runs it now?

I’ve just founded the series (our debut reading is April 21st in honor of National Poetry Month) and am running it myself!





What genres or mediums does the series include?

Right now we’re just having poetry both in-person and online.





What is the format of the series?

I’m aiming to have a reading every 3 months in-person and online about 1-1.5 hr each.





Where does the series take place?

Jersey City! I’m hoping to move each installation of the series to a new location in a different ward of Jersey City each time so as to increase the accessibility to various different Jersey City communities. WORD Bookstore has graciously offered to host the debut reading.





When and how often is the series performed (and is it seasonal)?

I’m aiming to have a reading every 3 months in-person and online about 1-1.5 hr each.





How long has the series been active?

I’ve worked for some time bringing it all together but our debut is April 21st, 2022.





Where can people find information about series on the web?

You can follow @jerseycityreadspoems on Instagram!





Do you take submissions, solicit material, or a combination?

Right now participants are selected on a solicitation basis.





Did you set out with specific goals when the series was launched and have they changed over time?

My goals are to champion, first and foremost, Jersey City poets and beyond and spearhead the poetry community in Jersey City so folks are aware how much of a rich poetry community actually exists in their own city.





What distinguishes the series from others?

I’m having its basis be geography!

***

The first Jersey City Reads Poems takes place on Thursday, April 21st, at 7pm